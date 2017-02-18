UConn alum, Conn. native Rebecca Lobo finalist for Hall of Fame election

A familiar name to University of Connecticut basketball fans is a finalist for the induction to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The fourteen finalists for the Class of 2017 were announced Saturday and that list included Hartford, Conn. native Rebecca Lobo.

Lobo was a member of the 1995 undefeated National Championship Huskies. During that same year she also earned the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player award, the AP Female Athlete of the Year and several other honors.

She went on to be a part of the 1996 U.S. Women's Basketball team which earned the gold medal in Atlanta.

Lobo then join the New York Liberty WNBA team. Lobo played six seasons in the league before retiring in 2003.

Currently, Lobo works from ESPN as a women's college basketball analyst and WNBA announcer.

The Class of 2017 will be announced on April 3 just prior to the NCAA Men's Championship game in Phoenix.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.