Pedestrian injured following crash in West Hartford

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle in West Hartford.

The accident occurred near the Big Y on North Main Street around 10:30 a.m.

West Hartford police did not say how serious the victim's injuries were.

The driver did stop at the scene, he told Eyewitness News the sun glare in the area blocked his view of the pedestrian.

The male victim was carrying what appeared to be at least one bottle of wine when the accident occurred, witnesses said the bottle shattered all over the roadway leaving behind a red puddle and a mess of glass.

The accident remains under investigation by the West Hartford Police Department at this time.

