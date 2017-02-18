PD: Several mailboxes set on fire in North Stonington

Police are investigating a string of intentionally set fires in mailboxes in the Town of North Stonington on Saturday.

The incidents happened early Saturday morning and were reported to police by residents on Wintechog Road.

North Stonington resident Dave Feede told Eyewitness News that he first noticed something was wrong when he went to get his newspaper at about 8 a.m.

"I noticed the mailbox wasn't there, but the paper was, it was just on the ground," said Feede.

"After looking at it, I could smell a little bit of gasoline, so I figured it was more than just a high powered vandalism, so I notified the local state trooper."

Anyone with information is to contact Trooper Abely at Troop E in Montville at 860-848-6500 or the North Stonington Resident State Trooper's Office at 860-535-1451.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.