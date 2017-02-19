Home destroyed in Durham fire

Durham firefighters said a home was destroyed in a fire Sunday.

The fire happened around 1:20 a.m. at a residence on Old Washington Trail.

The house was vacant and there were no injuries.

Middlefield, South fire district, Killingworth and North Branford tankers responded.

Old Washington Trail was closed but has since been reopened.

Durham's fire marshall is investigating.

