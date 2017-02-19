Woman killed in Norwalk house fire, hoarding conditions reported

A woman was killed in a house fire in Norwalk Sunday morning (Norwalk Fire Dept.)

A woman has died following a house fire in Norwalk that happened Sunday morning.

Crews responded to a home on Bettswood Road, just after 7 a.m.

Heavy fire was coming out of the second floor bedroom window when crews arrived, fire officials said in a press release.

Firefighters had a difficult time getting through the home, as the hallways and stairs were “filled with junk,” officials said. Hoarding conditions were described in the press release.

A woman was located on the second floor of the home, and was taken to Norwalk Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Official said nobody else was in the home and no other injuries were reported, even though “firefighters had operated on very dangerous conditions.”

The state fire marshals are investigating the fire.

