PD: Man driving drunk crashed into state trooper's cruiser

A Hamden man is facing charges after police said he was drunk when his car crashed into a police cruiser on I-95 north in Guilford Saturday night.

At around 9 p.m., a Connecticut State Police cruiser was stopped in the left lane of the highway near exits 56 and 57 because of a broken-down bus. The cruiser’s emergency lights were activated.

Police said 48-year-old Genaro Claussels failed to slow his car down and hit the cruiser. He then sped off.

"Unfortunately, the vehicle that struck my cruiser was traveling at a pretty high rate of speed," said CT State Trooper Joseph O'Connell.

Officers were able to catch up to Claussels on I-95, where he failed a field sobriety test.

He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, evading responsibility and failure to yield to emergency vehicles.

He was held on a $10,000 bond.

No injuries were reported.

Connecticut State Police said this incident is a reminder about the state's "Move Over" law.

The law was created to keep officers and drivers safe when officers are at the aid of someone.

It requires drivers to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle parked on the side of the road, responding to an emergency call.

“It will prevent motor vehicle accidents, so the vast majority of motoring public is aware of the law and they head they heed the law,” O’Connell said.

