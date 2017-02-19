UConn students, alumni attend annual Huskython

Thousands of University of Connecticut students put on their dancing shoes and pulled an all-nighter to raise money for Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

The Huskython dance marathon kicked-off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, and ended around noon on Sunday.

The annual event raised $836,174.52 this year, topping last year's total.

The Huskython is the culmination of a year-long fundraiser, and is a very popular event for students and alumni.

"This year, we have 2,700 dancers and over 15 patients and their families, dancing side by side for 18 hours,” said Eliza Kanner, vice president of Communications for Huskython.

At Huskython, there were several theme hours, like a luau, 90s disco and a pj party.

While students moved all night long, they perform a coordinated dance every hour to lift everyone's spirits and to boost their energy.

What really keeps them going, is knowing what they're doing is all for a good cause.

Last year, they raised more than $716,000 dollars.

"You don't lose steam, you get excited, and you forget that you're tired. You don't feel your legs anymore so you're fine,” said UConn senior Jordan Ginsberg.

For the patients and their families, they said it has been incredible to watch this event grow year after year.

“CCMC has helped us out so much, so it’s great to participate,” said Nora Ives, a patient at CCMC.

"It was very small, and now it's blossomed into this, and it's very phenomenal,” said Maryanne Ives, Nora’s mother.

