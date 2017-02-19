No injuries reported in fire at three-story home in Hartford

It is unclear what caused a fire at a three-story home in Hartford (WFSB)

Crews battled a house fire in Hartford on Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported at a three-story home on Hamilton Street.

The flames were mostly knocked down as of 12:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported, according to the fire chief.

Five adults were relocated, and two apartment units were occupied.

It is unclear at this time what caused the fire.

