PD: Man wanted in East Windsor car theft

Police in East Windsor are looking for a man accused of stealing a car from a gas station on Friday.

The owner had left their car running outside the Mercury Fuel station on South Main Street.

The suspect got in and drove away, and was believed to be headed to Enfield, police said.

The car is a 2006 red Ford Taurus with the license plate AF66578.

Police said the suspect is also wanted in the theft of a coin jar that happened on Saturday night at the 7-11 on South Main Street.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-292-8240.

