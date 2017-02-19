Abandoned building in Hartford gets torn down

An abandoned building on Babcock Street has been demolished (WFSB)

An abandoned building on Babcock Street in Hartford has been torn down.

An Eyewitness News exclusive may have prompted the action taken on the building.

The three-story home was vacant for years, attracting drug dealers and squatters.

It was also set on fire back in September.

The property was owned by PNC Bank, and after a Channel 3 story aired last year, city building inspectors filed for a permit to demolish the building.

