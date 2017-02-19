Abandoned building in Hartford gets torn down - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Abandoned building in Hartford gets torn down

Posted: Updated:
By WFSB Staff
An abandoned building on Babcock Street has been demolished (WFSB) An abandoned building on Babcock Street has been demolished (WFSB)
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

An abandoned building on Babcock Street in Hartford has been torn down.

An Eyewitness News exclusive may have prompted the action taken on the building.

The three-story home was vacant for years, attracting drug dealers and squatters.

It was also set on fire back in September.

The property was owned by PNC Bank, and after a Channel 3 story aired last year, city building inspectors filed for a permit to demolish the building.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.