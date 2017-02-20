Trump re-tools controversial travel ban

The president has revamped his already controversial travel ban.

President Donald Trump promised a new executive order.

According to The Associated Press, a new ban targets the same seven mainly Muslim countries. The countries include Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Libya.

This time, however, it includes an exemption for travelers who already have a visa, a green card and dual citizenship.

The new ban does not single out or reject refugees from Syria when processing new visas.

The reason for the second order is because the first one has been tied up in the court system. A federal judge ordered a stay on it earlier this month.

The initial ban has been sparking protests around the country and in Connecticut since it was announced last month.

More protests are planned for Presidents Day.

A "Not my presidents day" rally is scheduled at the New London Parade Plaza at 12 p.m.

A senior administration official said the new travel order could be revised even further before it's made public. It's expected to be released later this week.

