'Taste of Hartford' returns this week

Two dozen restaurants are back on the menu for an annual restaurant deal.

The Taste of Hartford returned for another course on Feb. 20 and runs through March 5.

Participating restaurants throughout Hartford are offering special multi-course menus for a fixed price.

Organizers advised making reservations because tables tend to quickly get booked.

Diners said they are excited to check out what the restaurants are offering.

Black Eyed Sally's, known for its soul food, is participating again this year. The restaurant has been a staple in the city for more than 20 years.

"We stay true to our roots. We are a southern cookin' place, BBQ and soul food and the music and the atmosphere and not to mention the southern hospitality that will keep you coming back," said owner James Varano.

Other restaurants include Salute, Trumbull Kitchen, Bin 228 and City Steam Restaurant and Brewery.

Many soon-to-be customers can't wait to try it out.

“I've heard of big results in the past. I've never done it but always wanted to be a part of it,” said Elizabeth Rose, of South Windsor.

The restaurants in The Taste of Hartford include:

bin228 – (860) 244-9463

Black-Eyed Sally’s – (860) 278-7427

The Capital Grille – (860) 244-0075

Carbone’s – (860) 296-9646

City Steam Brewery –(860) 525-1600

Costa Del Sol – (860) 296-1714

Coyote Flaco – (860) 953-1299

Ficara’s Restaurant – (860) 296-3238

Firebox – (860) 246-1222

First & Last Tavern – (860) 956-6000

Francesco’s Ristorante & Lounge – (860) 296-3024

J Restaurant & Bar – (860) 527-7764

Max Downtown – (860) 522-2530

Nutshell Cafe – (860) 956-2836

On20 – (860) 722-5161

Peppercorns – (860) 547-1714

Republic at the Linden – (860) 310-3269

Salute – (860) 899-1350

Siam Hartford – (860) 727-1088

Ted’s Montana Grill – (860) 692-1167

Trinity Restaurant – (860) 728-9822

Trumbull Kitchen – (860) 493-7412

U.S.S. Chowder Pot IV – (860) 244-3311

VIVO – (860) 760-2333

The event is put on by the Greater Hartford Arts Council in partnership with CTNow.

For more information, head to ConnecticutRestaurantWeek.com.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.