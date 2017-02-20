Route 72 in Plainville clear following 6 vehicle crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Route 72 in Plainville clear following 6 vehicle crash

Posted: Updated:
A six-vehicle crash snarled traffic on Route 72 eastbound in Plainville on Monday. (DOT photo) A six-vehicle crash snarled traffic on Route 72 eastbound in Plainville on Monday. (DOT photo)
PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) -

A crash involving six vehicles in Plainville snarled a busy highway for the morning commute.

According to state police, the crash happened on Route 72 eastbound just before exit 4 on Monday morning.

The Department of Transportation said the left lane is closed. It has since reopened.

The crash was first reported around 6:15 a.m.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

Troopers reported significant delays in the area.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic page here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.