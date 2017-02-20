Route 72 in Plainville clear following 6 vehicle crash

A crash involving six vehicles in Plainville snarled a busy highway for the morning commute.
According to state police, the crash happened on Route 72 eastbound just before exit 4 on Monday morning.
The Department of Transportation said the left lane is closed. It has since reopened.
The crash was first reported around 6:15 a.m.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
Troopers reported significant delays in the area.
#UPDATE: YIKES. This crash I'm following for you in #PLAINVILLE on Rt. 72 EB before x4, involves SIX cars! #WFSBtraffic pic.twitter.com/xpQUB7ZgRF— NICOLE NALEPA (@NicoleNalepaTV) February 20, 2017
