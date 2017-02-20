WFSB Magical Vacation Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.



The WFSB Magical Vacation Sweepstakes begins at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time(“E.T.”) on Monday, February 20, 2017, and ends at 4:00 p.m. E.T. on Thursday, March 2, 2017 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Entries must be received by 4:00 pm E.T. on Thursday, March 2, 2017 to be eligible to win. Entries become the property of WFSB/Meredith Corporation, and will not be acknowledged or returned.

Sponsors: WFSB/Meredith Corporation, 333 Capital Blvd. Rocky Hill, CT 06067; Tink’s Magical Vacations, 497 Jerome Ave, Burlington CT 06013.

ENTRY: Watch WFSB’s Better Connecticut from 3-4:00 p.m. E.T., each weekday from Monday, February 20, 2017 – Thursday, March 2, 2016. Between 3:00 and 4:00 p.m. E.T., a video and audio announcement will prompt viewers to call 1-866-539-9372. The third (3rd) caller answered by WFSB will be a finalist, once eligibility is confirmed. In the event that the third (3rd) caller is determined to be ineligible, subsequent calls will be taken by the sponsor in order until an eligible finalist is determined by providing the correct answer to the question of the day. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes. One (1) finalist per household.

Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or delay sweepstakes in the event of telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind or because of non-authorized human intervention. Sponsor is not responsible for telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind. Sponsor is not responsible for high volume of phone calls that could result in continuous busy signal or phone company message that all circuits are busy. All phone lines are cleared at time of video/audio cue to call.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Connecticut who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry, are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from WFSB within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Each weekday from Monday, February 20 – Thursday, March 2, 2017, one (1) finalist will be determined by the method described above (total of nine (9) finalists). On or about Friday, March 3, 2017, at approximately 4:00 p.m. E.T., during the airing of Better Connecticut, Sponsor will conduct a random drawing on-air from among the nine (9) finalists to select one (1) grand prize winner. Grand prize winner will receive a six (6) day / five (5) night trip for up to four (4) people to the Walt Disney World® Resort (Orlando, FL 32830) consisting of:

Room accommodations (one standard room for a maximum of four persons) for five (5) nights at a select Deluxe hotel at the Walt Disney World® Resort (hotel to be determined by availability at the time of travel);

Four (4) five (5)-day Magic Your Way Base Tickets®, valid for admission to one Walt Disney World theme park per day;

A $1,200.00 voucher for round-trip coach class airline tickets for up to four (4) persons from Bradley International Airport to Orlando International Airport (voucher must be used solely for grand prize trip; no refunds will be issued);

Round-trip motor coach transportation for four (4) from Orlando International Airport to a Disney Deluxe Resort Hotel via Disney’s Magical Express.

Total approximate retail value of grand prize: $7,200.00.

Tickets are subject to the terms and conditions of the issuer.

Lodging is subject to availability, certain restrictions, blackout dates, and based on Sponsor’s approval, and must be confirmed prior to Friday, March 31, 2017 with Tink’s Magical Vacations. Vacation must be taken between April 30 – May 20, 2017; July 9 – August 21, 2017; or September 6-18, 2017. Approximate retail value of prize will vary depending upon date of departure and seasonal fluctuation of hotel rates. Travelers under the age of eighteen (18) must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian who is at least twenty-one (21) years of age. Vacation may not be sold, traded, transferred, refunded, redeemed for cash value or rescheduled to dates other than as set forth above. Vacation is non-commissionable. Reservations cannot be changed once they are confirmed and cannot be combined with any other package or offer. The Disney Dining Plan cannot be added onto this prize or its elements.

Winner and three (3) guests are solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary travel documents (valid photo I.D., etc.) before departure. All taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner, who will receive an IRS Form 1099 from Tink's Magical Vacations reflecting the final actual value of the prize.

The following items are not included as part of grand prize, and are the responsibility of the winner and his/her guests: Ground transportation to/from home and airport; hotel room service; laundry service; dining service; alcoholic beverages; merchandise/souvenirs; spa services; local and long distance telephone calls; tips, gratuities; incidental expenses; travel insurance; and all other costs and expenses not otherwise mentioned herein.

Potential grand prize winner will be announced on-air and notified by phone and/or email on or about Friday, March 3, 2017 at approximately 4:00 p.m. E.T. Winner is responsible for picking up prize redemption information at Sponsor’s address within ten (10) days of notification. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion.

Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.

ODDS of being a semi-finalist depend on the number and timing of eligible calls received. Odds of winning grand prize are 1:9.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner's entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable; (ii) potential grand winner will be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity unless prohibited by law, within ten (10) days of notification. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, an alternate winner may be determined via random drawing from among all remaining finalists. Travel Companions (parent/legal guardian if a minor) must complete and return a Liability/Publicity Release along with the winner forms. By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, CT state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. For the winner's list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after March 17, 2017 to Winner's List/ WFSB Magical Vacation Sweepstakes at the Sponsor address above.