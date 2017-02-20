Suspected drug dealer looks to collect money, gets arrested

A man looking to collect drug money was arrested after his customer in Stafford called the cops on him, according to state police.

Troopers said they arrested Steven Morello, 36, of Middletown, on Sunday.

State police said they received a call from a man in the Crystal Lake section of the town. He reported that two men were on his property and he feared for his safety.

One of the men was identified as "Steve." The other was the driver of a black Land Rover.

Troopers determined that Morello was the victim's drug dealer and he had come from Middletown to collect money owed.

They found the Land Rover at the intersection of Routes 30 and 140 in Ellington.

Investigators found several grams of crack cocaine, an expandable baton and cash in the vehicle.

Morello was charged with use of drug paraphernalia, distribution of controlled substances near a school, weapons in a vehicle, carrying and sale of dangerous weapons and threatening.

He was given a court date of March 7 in Rockville and released on a $10,000 bond.

Information about the driver of the Land Rover was not released.

