PD: 1 man taken to hospital after stabbing in Norwich

Police are investigating a stabbing in Norwich on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to a report of " a fight in progress" on Franklin Street around noon. Upon arrival, officers located a man with stab wounds.

The unidentified man was taken to Backus Hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound, police said.

Police said they were "actively investigating," but no more information was released on Monday. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Norwich Police Department at 860-886-5561.

