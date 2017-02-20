Viral video appears to show traffic being stopped for street race in Willimantic

In this photo, two men can be seen stopping traffic for a street race on a Willimantic highway. (Facebook photo)

State police said they're looking into a video that appears to show two men stopping highway traffic in Willimantic for a street race.

According to the post, it happened along Route 6 expressway, a half a mile away from access to Route 195.

Willimantic police called the area a limited access highway.

In the video, one of the men can be seen waving the two racing cars up to a spot, then bringing his arms down to start the race.

The cars then take off down Route 6 while the two men in the roadway flee off to the right.

After that, traffic appears to flow again.

"Any driver that may be caught in the middle of such activity should immediately, if they can safely do so, pull to the right side of the road and call 911," said Willimantic police Sgt. William Kittle.

Video of the incident was posted to Facebook by Leo J Halle Jr.

Troopers said they did not have any information on the drivers.

Willimantic police said that while troopers patrol that area, they are very familiar with "street racers." They said the drivers usually congregate at the Willimantic Car Wash before jumping on the limited access highway.

