Trial nears end for dad accused of throwing baby off bridge

The prosecution and defense are scheduled to make their summations Tuesday in Middletown Superior Court in the case of Tony Moreno. (WFSB file photo)
Friday, February 17 2017 3:54 PM EST2017-02-17 20:54:08 GMT
An emotional day five in the murder trial of a father accused of killing his own son as he took the stand once again on Friday. More >
Thursday, February 16 2017 3:26 PM EST2017-02-16 20:26:04 GMT
Tony Moreno took the stand in court on Thursday (WFSB)
The father accused of killing his own son took the stand in his murder trial on Thursday.More >
Tuesday, February 14 2017 4:22 PM EST2017-02-14 21:22:27 GMT
Tony Moreno during a previous court appearance. (WFSB file photo)
Tuesday was the second day of the trial for a father accused of murdering his own son, allegedly throwing the 7-month-old off the Arrigoni Bridge.More >
Friday, February 10 2017 8:54 PM EST2017-02-11 01:54:22 GMT
A man accused of throwing his baby son to his death off a bridge in Middletown a year and a half ago faced the first day of his trial on Friday.More >
Tuesday, July 21 2015 5:50 PM EDT2015-07-21 21:50:22 GMT
A family torn apart by an apparent suicidal father came face-to-face with the man accused of throwing his son off the Arrigoni Bridge in court on Tuesday.More >
Thursday, July 9 2015 3:55 PM EDT2015-07-09 19:55:30 GMT
Aaden Moreno's body was found in East Haddam Tuesday night. (State police/WFSB photos) The death of baby Aaden Moreno has been ruled a homicide.More >
Tuesday, July 7 2015 10:59 PM EDT2015-07-08 02:59:47 GMT
Search continues in Connecticut River for the body of a 7-month-old boy (WFSB/State Police) Middletown police confirmed on Tuesday evening that the body of the 7-month-old boy has been recovered from the Connecticut River in East Haddam.More >