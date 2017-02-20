Post of cows escaping to CT home is getting national attention

One Suffield family got some unwanted solicitors after two cows appeared in their front yard on Sunday morning and now, the post by the local police is getting national attention.

Police received a call about a "few cows" outside a home on North Street around 8:30 a.m.

Even though officers arrived on scene within two minutes, the cows were gone. After "diligently checked the surrounding neighborhoods," police said the cows were located on the front porch of 680 North St.

Police determined that the cows had escaped from the farm property of Zera Equipment, which is located at 714 North St. These two cows were able to take advantage of "a lapse in security provided by a faulty fence to make their escape."

Police said they were safely able to return the cows around 9 a.m.

The post about "a complaint of two suspicious males going door to door trying to sell dairy products" has been share more than 9,500 times and more than 8,000 likes.

Police said the the "tongue in cheek Facebook posting" by Suffield Police Sgt. Geoffrey Miner has been garnered national attention.

"While humorous in the message, Sgt. Miner’s posting illustrates the human side of policing and affirms that police officers too, have a sense of humor. The use of police department social media to be accessible, transparent, and communicative with the community at large is an initiative promoted and supported by Police Chief Richard Brown and is in keeping with the recommendations provided by the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing," the Suffield Police Department said in a statement on Monday.

To see the full post, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.