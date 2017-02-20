Shower chance tonight, then trending MILDER!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

Our forecast remains on track!

Dry today, highs in the mid-40s (still above average for late February); while there will be scattered mid and high level cloudiness, those clouds lower and thicken later this evening.

Tonight and early Wednesday, there will be a chance for some rain showers (scattered) – nothing heavy or widespread. Any rain will be done or winding down by/around the morning commute. Then, with only partial clearing tomorrow afternoon, temps warm into the mid/upper 50s.

Thursday still looks to be quite mild: highs in the 60s inland, cooler along the shoreline with a southwesterly flow.

Friday, there could be isolated showers late in the day; then a better chance for rain comes Saturday, especially toward the evening and overnight hours. Behind this system, we trend cooler (back to near normal) on Sunday.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

GOOD NEWS!

Spring officially begins in less than a month, on Monday, March 20th! The vernal equinox will occur at 6:29 in the morning.

TODAY AND TONIGHT…

High pressure will remain the dominant weather feature as it drifts eastward across Southern New England. Winds will remain very light and we’ll enjoy bright sunshine until some high clouds filter into the state during the afternoon. It’ll be a seasonably cool day with highs in the 40s. A light onshore breeze could keep temperatures closer to 40 degrees in Stonington and Groton.

A weak disturbance in the upper wind flow will send more clouds and a few light rain showers our way tonight. Temperatures will likely stay above freezing across most of the state.

WEDNESDAY…

A few showers could linger into tomorrow morning, but they will be spotty and very light. We should then see some partial clearing during the afternoon. Plus, a south-southwesterly flow of milder air will develop. If enough sunshine breaks through the clouds, temperatures could easily rise well into the 50s!

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…

Are you ready for more warmth? Another spell of unseasonably warm weather with the potential for record warmth is on the way! Thursday will be partly sunny. Temperatures are expected to rise well into the 60s over interior portions of the state. A steady onshore breeze will keep shoreline highs in the 50s. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for February 23rd is 68 degrees, set in 1990. The record high for Bridgeport is 60 degrees, set on February 23rd in 2012.

We could see highs in the 60s again on Friday, but that all depends on cloud cover and showers. For now, we're forecasting mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers, and highs in the 50s. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for February 24th is 73 degrees, set in 1985. The record high in Bridgeport is 60 degrees, set just 1 year ago in 2016.

THE WEEKEND….

A strong storm will track through the Great Lakes Region on Saturday and a strong cold front will approach New England from the west. That means Connecticut will be on the warm side of the storm with a pretty good southerly flow. We can expect periods of rain Saturday along with mild temperatures in the 50s. There could be a period of moderate to heavy rain late Saturday or Saturday night as the cold front passes through the state from west to east. The rain will be gone by dawn Sunday. A brisk northwesterly wind will develop on the heels of the front.

Sunday will be partly sunny, windy and colder. Highs will be in the low and middle 40s, although temperatures may not rise out of the 30s in the Litchfield Hills. The northwesterly wind will gust to 30-40 mph. The air will turn even colder Sunday night. Temperatures will likely dip into the 20s.

NEXT WEEK…

This could be an interesting time period. A storm approaching the East Coast could bring snow or a wintry mix to the state late Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday. However, it is all about the storm track, which is highly uncertain at this time. There is the potential for another winter storm Wednesday night and Thursday. We will keep you updated!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

