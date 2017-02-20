Good Samaritan helps find dog after Bristol car crash

A woman's car was damaged and her daughter was taken to the hospital after the crash (WFSB)

A major car wreck on Monday flipped the lives of a Bristol family upside down.

A young woman was injured and their beloved pet went missing after the crash Monday night, but thankfully everyone will be okay.

The crash happened near the intersection of Federal and Summer streets in Bristol.

“She smashed into my brand new car and the whole car just turned around,” said Joan Morin, whose day spiraled out of control when she was involved in a nasty crash.

Her daughter Allison had to go to the hospital, but Morin knows it could have been much worse.

“Very fortunate that we came out of it alive the way the impact was,” Morin said.

Her 5 pound dachshund Maddie was in the car during the crash, and was so scared that she took off after the impact.

“She's been with me for 8 years and I haven't spent a day without her,” Morin said.

Hours passed, and finally a young man helped make the reunion between the dog and Morin possible, after spotting Maddie a few blocks from the crash site.

Bristol police did come out after the crash but so far, no criminal charges have been filed.

