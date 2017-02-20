Good Samaritan helps find dog after Bristol car crash

The older brother of Aaron Hernandez released his first public statements after his death.More >
The older brother of Aaron Hernandez released his first public statements after his death.More >
A 2-year-old Missouri girl died after her mom's boyfriend injured the toddler using "wrestling moves" that included picking her up and slamming her on the ground, authorities said.More >
A 2-year-old Missouri girl died after her mom's boyfriend injured the toddler using "wrestling moves" that included picking her up and slamming her on the ground, authorities said.More >
A man suffered serious injuries Tuesday night after being stabbed several times while outside of a club.More >
A man suffered serious injuries Tuesday night after being stabbed several times while outside of a club.More >
Part of Interstate 395 in Killingly was closed for a few hours after a "serious" motor vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Wednesday afternoon.More >
Part of Interstate 395 in Killingly was closed for a few hours after a "serious" motor vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Wednesday afternoon.More >
A proposal to curtail the nation's food stamp program would pinch families struggling to pay for groceries and ripple through other areas of the economy, including supermarkets and discounters, as people shuffle their budgets.More >
A proposal to curtail the nation's food stamp program would pinch families struggling to pay for groceries and ripple through other areas of the economy, including supermarkets and discounters, as people shuffle their budgets.More >
A 7-year-old boy was shot in the head by a stray bullet from a nearby fight as he played on his iPad and ate cake at his kitchen table, police said,More >
A 7-year-old boy was shot in the head by a stray bullet from a nearby fight as he played on his iPad and ate cake at his kitchen table, police said,More >
A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.More >
A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.More >
This is the season for graduations, but this week a group of men accomplished what they could never have dreamed of.More >
This is the season for graduations, but this week a group of men accomplished what they could never have dreamed of.More >
Neighbors said a local pizza bar has become a nuisance and now, residents are upset that the restaurant has become BYOB.More >
Neighbors said a local pizza bar has become a nuisance and now, residents are upset that the restaurant has become BYOB.More >
The 911 calls came pouring in after a car crashed and went up in flames in Manchester over the weekend.More >
The 911 calls came pouring in after a car crashed and went up in flames in Manchester over the weekend.More >