No verdict yet in trial of father charged with throwing baby off bridge

This is the season for graduations, but this week a group of men accomplished what they could never have dreamed of.More >
This is the season for graduations, but this week a group of men accomplished what they could never have dreamed of.More >
A Connecticut school district is reacting to comments made by the National Education Secretary on Wednesday.More >
A Connecticut school district is reacting to comments made by the National Education Secretary on Wednesday.More >
Emergency crews were called to the Schick Razor factory in Milford Thursday morning where an employee's arm got stuck in a machine.More >
Emergency crews were called to the Schick Razor factory in Milford Thursday morning where an employee's arm got stuck in a machine.More >
The older brother of Aaron Hernandez released his first public statements after his death.More >
The older brother of Aaron Hernandez released his first public statements after his death.More >
The West Hartford Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their police dogs.More >
The West Hartford Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their police dogs.More >
A violent high school brawl led to one student being stabbed multiple times with a pair of scissors.More >
A violent high school brawl led to one student being stabbed multiple times with a pair of scissors.More >
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >
A former Playboy playmate was sentenced to three years' probation and ordered to complete 30 hours of graffiti removal service after secretly taking a photo of a naked woman in a gym locker room and posting it to Snapchat.More >
A former Playboy playmate was sentenced to three years' probation and ordered to complete 30 hours of graffiti removal service after secretly taking a photo of a naked woman in a gym locker room and posting it to Snapchat.More >
A 7-year-old boy was shot in the head by a stray bullet from a nearby fight as he played on his iPad and ate cake at his kitchen table, police said,More >
A 7-year-old boy was shot in the head by a stray bullet from a nearby fight as he played on his iPad and ate cake at his kitchen table, police said,More >
Following a string of inappropriate messages being passed around two middle schools, 14 students have been referred to a Juvenile Review Board.More >
Following a string of inappropriate messages being passed around two middle schools, 14 students have been referred to a Juvenile Review Board.More >