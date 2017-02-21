Mother accused of drunk driving with children in the car before Southington crash

Bethany Duguay was driving drunk with two children in her vehicle when she crashed in Southington, police said. (Southington police photo)

A woman from Southington was drunk when she slammed her vehicle into another while her children were inside, according to police.

They said they arrested 37-year-old Bethany Duguay on Feb. 15 around 3:20 p.m.

Her children, ages 3 and 5, were driven away from the scene by a friend.

They responded to the intersection of Curtiss Street and Riverside Court for a collision.

A report said Duguay was driving west on Curtiss Street when she couldn't get around a curve. She drove into the eastbound lane and struck an oncoming vehicle.

At the scene, police said Duguay showed signs of being under the influence and failed a field sobriety test.

She was arrested without incident.

Duguay was charged with operation of a motor vehicle under the influence, two counts of risk of injury to a minor and failure to maintain a proper lane.

She was released on a $3,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Bristol Court on Feb. 27.

The Department of Children and Families is investigating.

