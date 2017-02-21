Hartford among the worst state capitals in which to live

A new study suggests that Connecticut's capital city is one of the worst capitals in which to live.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, put Hartford as 49 out of 50 on its list of the best state capitals.

According to the site, the biggest population does not always represent the best quality of life.

To calculate its rankings, WalletHub compared 42 indicators like affordability, economic strength, quality of education and health.

Its data set ranged from cost of living to school system quality to number of attractions.

Hartford's affordability rank was 49, its economic well-being rank was 45 and its quality of life rank was 40.

However, its quality of education and health rank was 20.

The only capital deemed worse than Hartford was Jackson, MS.

The top three cities included Austin, TX, Boise, ID and Bismarck, ND.

