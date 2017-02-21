Elementary school in Stratford dismissing early due to smoke in - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Elementary school in Stratford dismissing early due to smoke in elevator

STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) -

An elementary school in Stratford was dismissing early because of smoke in an elevator on Tuesday morning. 

Second Hill Lane will be dismissed at 10 a.m. after a "smoke-related building issue," according to school's website. 

School officials said all students were safe. 

