K9 helps state police with search for missing hiker - WFSB 3 Connecticut

K9 helps state police with search for missing hiker

Posted: Updated:
K9 Ugo helps state police troopers with search for missing hiker in Stafford on Monday night. (CT State Police) K9 Ugo helps state police troopers with search for missing hiker in Stafford on Monday night. (CT State Police)
STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) -

A Connecticut State Police K9 was used by troopers to help in the search for a missing hiker in Stafford on Monday night.

State police troopers and K9 Ugo went searching for the unidentified hiker around 7:30 p.m. Police said they tracked the missing hiker about "1 mile across difficult terrain," but not before going through a small body of water. 

The hiker was able to get out of the woods on their own and did not suffer any injuries. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.