K9 helps state police with search for missing hiker

K9 Ugo helps state police troopers with search for missing hiker in Stafford on Monday night. (CT State Police)

A Connecticut State Police K9 was used by troopers to help in the search for a missing hiker in Stafford on Monday night.

State police troopers and K9 Ugo went searching for the unidentified hiker around 7:30 p.m. Police said they tracked the missing hiker about "1 mile across difficult terrain," but not before going through a small body of water.

K9 Ugo took troopers for a chilly dip after 1 mile long search for missing hiker (located safe) in Stafford. Sounds like the ?? was cold. pic.twitter.com/9tfC0owvVK — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 21, 2017

The hiker was able to get out of the woods on their own and did not suffer any injuries.

