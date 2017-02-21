Shoppers can recycle plastic bags, DEEP stresses

The plastic bags piling up in closets and pantries can be recycled, officials reminded shoppers.

Environmental officials and recycling advocates stepped up efforts on Tuesday to alert the public of a means to recycle the bags.

Rob Klee, commissioner of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced a campaign at Price Chopper in Middletown.

He said Price Chopper was one of 200 stores in the state that accept plastic bags and wraps in storefront bins.

He also said a recent survey found that only half of shoppers are aware that certain plastic bags can be brought to grocery or retail stores for recycling.

“When plastic bags or wraps are put in curbside bins, it makes recycling more difficult, time consuming, and expensive, which winds up costing all of us more money,” Klee said. “Recycling plastic bags and wraps at participating retailers diverts materials from the landfill and creates useful new products. This supports the state goal of diverting 60 percent of our trash from the waste steam by 2024."

For more information on the kinds of bags that can be recycled and where, head to plasticfilmrecycling.org.

