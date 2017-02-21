Middletown mother arrested after child left alone

A 26-year-old mother was arrested after Middletown police discovered that her young son had been left alone in a messy home.

Cynthia Naticia Turner faces risk of injury charges for the incident, which happened on Feb. 14 on Dekoven Drive.

Police said a woman walked to her ex-boyfriend's home to drop off cloths and discovered that the child was alone.

The child pleaded with the woman not to call police. He allegedly said he'd be beaten and grounded if police were called.

Officers said the woman instructed the child to keep the door locked and she walked over the the police station.

There, she informed investigators of the situation.

Police went to the child's home. The child told them that his mother was visiting someone at a hospital.

Officers found several empty and half-full alcohol containers around the home. Many were within reach of the child.

They also said the home smelled like spoiled food.

A neighbor told police that Turner texted her to ask if she could pick up the child from the bus stop around 3:45 p.m. Turner told the neighbor that her boyfriend would be home around 4 p.m. and that the child could enter the home through an unlocked window.

The neighbor told police that she had been feeding the child for the past couple of weeks because he complained about being hungry.

Turner also told the neighbor that she'd be home around the same time.

However, police said she didn't arrive home until 5:30 p.m.

Officers called Turner and instructed her to come to the station. Her son had been brought there and later released to his father and stepmother.

Turner was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond. She'll face a judge on Feb. 28 at 9 a.m.

