Drunk woman caused serious head-on crash in Plainfield, police say

A woman turned herself in following a drunk-driving serious crash in Plainfield that put two people in the hospital back in June.

Police said they arrested 30-year-old Stephanie Januszewski of Salem around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

They said on June 6 around 12:30 p.m., Januszewski was traveling on Starkweather Road when she crossed the center line and hit a car head-on.

Two people in the opposite car, 76-year-old Marcia Huhta and 77-year-old Matti Huhta, were transported to the hospital for serious injuries.

Januszewski was also transported for serious injuries.

She turned herself in on Tuesday on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs and second-degree assault with a motor vehicle.

She was held on a $25,000 bond and faced a judge in Danielson.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.