Hartford BOE meeting to discuss abuse report

A high ranking school official with Hartford Public Schools is no longer employed following a police investigation.

Earlier this week, a Hartford public school administrator resigned amidst allegations he was sending inappropriate texts to a 13-year-old girl from New York. Now the mayor’s office is involved in the incident.

Mother speaks out on sexting scandal involving her daughter

After more than a week of scandal in the Hartford School District, a former administrator was arrested for sending inappropriate texts to a 13-year-old girl.

A former Hartford school administrator is accused of sending sexually explicit texts to a 13-year-old high school student.

A state report has found Hartford public schools failed to adequately respond to child abuse and neglect allegations of over many years.

The board of education in Hartford plans to discuss a state report that found its public schools failed to adequately respond to child abuse and neglect allegations over many years.

The board calls the situation a "serious systemic problem," but the district superintendent promises they can do better.

A nine-month review by the office of Connecticut child advocates found district officials did not follow protocols for reporting potential abuse and harassment.

It was ordered after former Hartford school administrator Eduardo Genao who allegedly sent sexual texts to a 13-year-old girl. Genao was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor.

Connecticut Child Advocate Sarah Eagan said employees repeatedly accused of misconduct were often allowed to remain on the job for months or even years, among other issues

The review found a number of problems within the system, including:

The school district did not review and update its mandated reporting policy as legally required.

Mandated reporters were not adequately trained.

Mandated reporters failed to report suspicions that school employees had neglected or abused students.

DCF did not have a system to efficiently document, track and address mandated reporting that was mishandled

School employees involved in misconduct were not effectively held accountable

Children with disabilities are especially vulnerable to abuse and neglect.

