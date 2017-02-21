Eversource embarks on year-round tree trimming effort

Eversource crews cut back trees affected by the drought this past fall. (WFSB file photo)

The Eversource power company said it has a plan to tackle troublesome trees this year.

It said its team of licensed arborists developed a well thought-out tree-trimming plan that balances electricity reliability with community aesthetics.

The trimming has been underway since last month.

Eversource said it's been a top priority for years.

“While we have a comprehensive tree trimming and removal program, the lack of rain and snow in the region over the past year-plus has taken a toll on trees and managing them is even more vital than ever,” said Sean Redding, manager of vegetation management at Eversource. “Trees can have a devastating effect on the electric system and our consistent tree work helps to improve day-to-day reliability for customers during all types of weather.”

Trees are the number cause of outages, especially during storms.

Eversource said its arborists have seen more trees in trouble as a result of the drought.

It said it has invested $75 million to prune the trees that threaten the system. That's 10 percent more than last year's investment of $68 million.

The trimming will be done along 4,200 miles of overhead lines all over the state.

Of the 131 communities where it'll be happening, most of the work will be done in Wilton, East Hampton, Stonington and Stamford.

Stretches of Bristol, Newington, Ridgefield, Southington and Tolland are also involved in the plan.

Eversource sought to remind customers that homeowners are responsible for tree maintenance on their own property. That includes keeping branches away from lower-voltage service wires connecting their homes and businesses to main utility lines on the street.

In those cases, the company recommended contacting a professional tree service to handle the work.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.