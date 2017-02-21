Farmington Avenue in West Hartford reopens after fire

Farmington Avenue in West Hartford was blocked off after a fire on Tuesday afternoon. (WFSB)

Emergency crews were called to a structure fire in West Hartford on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 977 Farmington Ave. around 2:45 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters reported seeing smoke and fire coming from roof. A contractor on scene was attempting to extinguish it, according to authorities.

There was no one trapped inside the building. There were no injuries reported to authorities.

The fire caused minor impact to Grants Restaurant, according to authorities. There was smoke odor and minor water damage to the restaurant. Grants was expected to reopen on Tuesday evening.

Fire officials said some work was being done on the roof and the initial indication is that's what started this fire on the roof.

Farmington Avenue was blocked off near LaSalle Road. It reopened around 4:30 p.m.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.