Partial Clearing and WARMING UP!

After a cloudy start with a few sprinkles in some towns, the afternoon will feature some partial clearing and with enough sunshine temperatures warm into the mid-50s. It will be slightly cooler along the coastline due to a southerly/onshore flow.

Overnight, with the moist southerly flow, areas of fog will develop. Additionally, temperatures only bottom out in the upper 30s and lower 40s - closer to our average high for late February, as opposed to our normal low (23).

Tomorrow will be even milder than today. After morning clouds and fog, we expect a partly sunny sky and for temperatures inland to reach the mid-60s and into the 50s for the shore. Reaching record levels may be difficult... it may come down to a matter of a few degrees!

Friday, we end the week on a mild note with the chance for a few showers - but it won't be a washout.

For the weekend, expect an unsettled first half. Saturday will be primarily cloudy... we can't rule out some sprinkles or isolated showers during the day, but the best chance for a steadier rain (even a few rumbles of thunder) will come late evening and at night as a cold front pushes through Southern New England. Behind the front, it will be windy and much cooler on Sunday with highs only in the 40s.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

TODAY…

You might be greeted by a few showers this morning, but that's about it. If they do materialize, they will be spotty and very light. We should then see some partial clearing this afternoon. Plus, a south or southwesterly flow of milder air will develop. Even with limited sunshine, temperatures should reach 50-55 across much of the state.

TOMORROW AND FRIDAY…

We're going to enjoy another taste of spring! Tomorrow will be partly sunny and unseasonably mild. Temperatures are expected to rise into the 60s over interior portions of the state. A steady onshore breeze will keep shoreline highs in the 50s. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for February 23rd is 68 degrees, set in 1990. The record high for Bridgeport is 60 degrees, set on February 23rd in 2012. For now, we expect temperatures to stay below record levels.

Friday will be a little cooler than tomorrow, but still very mild for late February. Highs will be in the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees. Abundant clouds and developing showers will likely hold temperatures down a bit. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for February 24th is 73 degrees, set in 1985. The record high in Bridgeport is 60 degrees, set just 1 year ago in 2016. Those records should be safe.

THE WEEKEND….

A strong storm will track through the Great Lakes Region on Saturday, then it will move northward into Canada. Meanwhile, a strong cold front will approach New England from the west. A mild southerly wind in advance of the front will keep temperatures well above normal. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees, possible the lower 60s. There won’t be a great deal of rain during the day Saturday, just some occasional rain and drizzle. However, there may be a brief period of steadier and heavier rain Saturday evening when the cold front passes through the state. The rain will end before dawn on Sunday.

Sunday will be partly sunny, windy and much colder. Highs will be in the low and middle 40s. Temperatures could stay in the upper 30s in the Litchfield Hills. A brisk northwesterly wind will gust to 30-40 mph. The air will turn even colder Sunday night. Temperatures will likely dip into the middle and upper 20s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

A weak disturbance could produce a few snow and rain showers on Monday along with mostly cloudy skies. Highs should range from 40-45. A stronger storm is expected to track through the Great Lakes Region on Tuesday. That system will probably send a wintry mix our way Tuesday afternoon. However, a quick change to all rain seems likely since Connecticut will be on the warm side of the storm with a strong southerly flow developing. Rain could be heavy at times late Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

