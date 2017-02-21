Police search for man accused of stealing safe from Groton home

Police are looking for this man (Groton Police)

Groton police looking for a man accused of stealing a large safe from a home on Tuesday.

The man was seen going into a home in the Long Hill Road section of town, and walked out with the safe.

He was seen getting into a light-colored sedan-type vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact Groton police at 860-441-6716.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.