CT college retracts student's nursing program acceptance

An aspiring nursing student was brought to tears after the school she applied to took back their acceptance letter.

A woman, who wanted to be identified as “Kristy,” was made to believe her dreams were about to come true, but then a short voicemail dashed her hopes.

Her Goodwin College Nursing Program acceptance letter sits on her mom Hazel Delgado’s kitchen table in East Hartford, and instead of being a source of pride, it’s a source of pain.

“It's just brought a lot of emotional stress and anxiety,” Kristy said.

She let her mom open her acceptance packet first.

"It says ‘Dear Kristy, Congratulations, this is to notify you of your acceptance to Goodwin College Nursing Program’,” Hazel Delgado said.

Kristy says receiving the letter, which was sent out Feb. 8, was one of the happiest moments of her life and allowed her to move toward fulfilling her dream of becoming a nurse, but then Monday morning she received a voice mail which still gives her chills.

The voice message comes from someone in the Goodwin College Nursing Department, who says “I was reviewing your file and it appears like we did send you an acceptance packet in error. Unfortunately we are not able to accept you for this round."

Just like that Kristy learned her acceptance had been a mistake. She and her mother met with administrators Tuesday morning, but learned no matter what, she did she could not enroll.

“It’s not fair, it’s not,” Delgado said.

In a statement, Goodwin College officials said “In February, a letter of acceptance to the Goodwin College Nursing program was sent in error to a student who, unfortunately, had not met the standards for admission. Acceptance is managed through a very competitive entrance process, which is clearly outlined to all applicants. Under these guidelines, applicants are measured on their academic standing, and while this clerical error is regretful, the decision is fair to all the other students who applied. For more than 14 years, Goodwin has accepted more than 2,000 applicants to the Nursing program, having been vetted by the same stringent application process. We believe this is the first such error in notifying students. Goodwin College offers sincere apologies to the student for what is obviously an upsetting situation. We will be working with our student to create a plan toward finding career success.”

Kristy says to make the situation even more painful, the delay may make it impossible for her to apply to other nursing schools in time to be admitted this spring.

"It is not acceptable to mess with someone's future and their dreams,” Kristy said.

She is currently a student at Goodwin College, and just earned her associates degree.

While school leaders have said they will try to help her moving forward, after everything that's happened, Kristy is thinking about transferring.

