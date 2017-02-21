CT college retracts student's nursing program acceptance

This is the season for graduations, but this week a group of men accomplished what they could never have dreamed of.More >
This is the season for graduations, but this week a group of men accomplished what they could never have dreamed of.More >
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >
Police believe a 15-year-old girl from Waterbury, who was last seen with a 20-year-old man this weekend, could be in danger.More >
Police believe a 15-year-old girl from Waterbury, who was last seen with a 20-year-old man this weekend, could be in danger.More >
A Connecticut school district is reacting to comments made by the National Education Secretary on Wednesday.More >
A Connecticut school district is reacting to comments made by the National Education Secretary on Wednesday.More >
An Ahwatukee mother is appealing to neighbors on Facebook to help teach her daughter a lesson.More >
An Ahwatukee mother is appealing to neighbors on Facebook to help teach her daughter a lesson.More >
A former Playboy playmate was sentenced to three years' probation and ordered to complete 30 hours of graffiti removal service after secretly taking a photo of a naked woman in a gym locker room and posting it to Snapchat.More >
A former Playboy playmate was sentenced to three years' probation and ordered to complete 30 hours of graffiti removal service after secretly taking a photo of a naked woman in a gym locker room and posting it to Snapchat.More >
A shoreline pastor was found guilty of sexual assault on Thursday.More >
A shoreline pastor was found guilty of sexual assault on Thursday.More >
State police said a section of I-84 in Middlebury is closed following a serious crash Thursday.More >
State police said a section of I-84 in Middlebury is closed following a serious crash Thursday.More >
The West Hartford Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their police dogs.More >
The West Hartford Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their police dogs.More >
Emergency crews were called to the Schick Razor factory in Milford Thursday morning where an employee's arm got stuck in a machine.More >
Emergency crews were called to the Schick Razor factory in Milford Thursday morning where an employee's arm got stuck in a machine.More >