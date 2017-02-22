Grab the salt! It's National Margarita Day

Cheers!

Wednesday marks National Margarita Day, according to NationalDayCalendar.com.

Margaritas are perhaps the most common tequila-based cocktail in the country.

They also include the orange-flavored liqueur triple sec and lime or lemon juice.

They're served shaken with ice, blended with ice or with no ice.

According to NationalDayCalendar, there are differing stories about how the drink came to be. The earliest reference appears to be in 1938.

The exact origin is difficult to find because a few dozen bartenders claim to have founded it.

In 1953, Esquire Magazine published a recipe for one as its "Drink of the month."

To celebrate on Tuesday, fans have been posting their drinks to social media with the hashtag #NationalMargaritaDay.

For a variety of recipes, check out this link to AllRecipes.com.

