Middletown father found guilty of murder for throwing infant son off bridge

Tony Moreno during his murder trial. (WFSB file photo) Tony Moreno during his murder trial. (WFSB file photo)
Aaden Moreno. (State police photo) Aaden Moreno. (State police photo)
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -

A father was found guilty of murder and risk of injury on Wednesday after he threw his infant son off the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown.

The jury began deliberating in the case of 23-year-old Tony Moreno on Tuesday afternoon and continued Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, the jury heard Moreno's testimony again, followed by testimony from a responding officer.

Moreno is accused of murdering 7-month-old Aaden Moreno by dropping him off of the 90 foot bridge, then throwing himself into the Connecticut River. The incident happened in July 2015.

He testified last week that the boy slipped out of his arms by accident. His lawyers said Moreno only wanted to harm himself.

Court records, however, show that he had a strained relationship with the baby's mother.

"I'm obviously disappointed. It's clear the jury did not credit what Mr. Moreno had to say. I thought he was extremely courageous and I'm proud of his testimony," said Norm Pattis, Moreno's attorney, who said they will be filing an appeal.

Moreno faces 70 years in prison. He will be sentenced on May 18.

"It's emotional. It's difficult whenever a child is involved but they really did the right thing here and they should go to bed tonight knowing they did the right thing," said Peter McShane, Middlesex State's Attorney.

The jury resumed deliberations at 10 a.m. at Middletown Superior Court.

