Middletown father found guilty of murder for throwing infant son off bridge

Middletown police confirmed on Tuesday evening that the body of the 7-month-old boy has been recovered from the Connecticut River in East Haddam.

Search continues in Connecticut River for the body of a 7-month-old boy (WFSB/State Police)

The death of baby Aaden Moreno has been ruled a homicide.

A family torn apart by an apparent suicidal father came face-to-face with the man accused of throwing his son off the Arrigoni Bridge in court on Tuesday.

A man accused of throwing his baby son to his death off a bridge in Middletown a year and a half ago faced the first day of his trial on Friday.

Testimony begins in trial of Middletown man who threw baby off bridge

Tuesday was the second day of the trial for a father accused of murdering his own son, allegedly throwing the 7-month-old off the Arrigoni Bridge.

The father accused of killing his own son took the stand in his murder trial on Thursday.

Tony Moreno took the stand in court on Thursday (WFSB)

Father accused of murder says he "dropped" his baby from Arrigoni Bridge

An emotional day five in the murder trial of a father accused of killing his own son as he took the stand once again on Friday.

A father was found guilty of murder and risk of injury on Wednesday after he threw his infant son off the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown.

The jury began deliberating in the case of 23-year-old Tony Moreno on Tuesday afternoon and continued Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, the jury heard Moreno's testimony again, followed by testimony from a responding officer.

Moreno is accused of murdering 7-month-old Aaden Moreno by dropping him off of the 90 foot bridge, then throwing himself into the Connecticut River. The incident happened in July 2015.

He testified last week that the boy slipped out of his arms by accident. His lawyers said Moreno only wanted to harm himself.

Court records, however, show that he had a strained relationship with the baby's mother.

"I'm obviously disappointed. It's clear the jury did not credit what Mr. Moreno had to say. I thought he was extremely courageous and I'm proud of his testimony," said Norm Pattis, Moreno's attorney, who said they will be filing an appeal.

Moreno faces 70 years in prison. He will be sentenced on May 18.

"It's emotional. It's difficult whenever a child is involved but they really did the right thing here and they should go to bed tonight knowing they did the right thing," said Peter McShane, Middlesex State's Attorney.

The jury resumed deliberations at 10 a.m. at Middletown Superior Court.

