Power lines being inspected by helicopters

Power company and police officials are telling people not to be concerned if they see a specific low-flying helicopter in their neighborhoods.

Waterford police posted to their Facebook page that helicopter inspections of power lines will be happening throughout the state starting on Wednesday and lasting through March 1.

The Eversource power company told Eyewitness News on Tuesday that it was putting extra emphasis on its system by also performing thousands of miles of tree trimming this year.

Weather permitting, the line inspections by the aircraft will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Police said the helicopter is blue and silver with a tail number of N411DD.

