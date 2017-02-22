Suspects who fled to Phoenix after Willimantic murder set to face a judge

Two men who fled to Arizona after the murder of a Willimantic man are back in Connecticut.

Police said they arrested Juan Chach, 24, and 26-year-old Ignacio Chach-Aperez, in Phoenix on Nov. 15.

Both are due in Danielson Superior Court on Wednesday.

Willimantic officers said they responded to an apartment on Pulaski Court on Nov. 12.

According to state police, a caller reported a fight on the second floor of the building.

When local police arrived, they found 34-year-old Francisco Delacruz-Coj suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police's eastern district major crime squad was called to help with the investigation.

Over its course, detectives identified Chach and Chach-Aperez as the possible suspects. Both live on Pleasant Street in Willimantic.

Arrest warrants were granted for both.

They were taken into custody at a Greyhound bus terminal in Phoenix.

Both were extradited back to Connecticut on Tuesday.

Chach was charged with murder and tampering or fabricating evidence.

Chach-Aperez was charged with accessory to murder and tampering or fabricating evidence.

Both were held on $1 million cash-surety bonds.

