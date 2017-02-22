Overdose death tied to Shelton man

Police in Shelton said they found the drug dealer who sold a deadly combination to a man who ultimately died from an apparent overdose.

They arrested 39-year-old Jerome Downing of Shelton on Wednesday.

Police said the unidentified 37-year-old customer was found dead on Sept. 17 at his home.

An autopsy revealed that he overdosed on a combination of heroin and cocaine.

Police were eventually able to link Downing the crime as the seller.

They said the victim purchased the drugs from Downing earlier in the day.

Downing was charged with two counts of illegal sale of narcotics.

He was held on a $25,000 bond and arraigned in Derby Superior Court on Wednesday morning.

