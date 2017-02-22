2.22.17 Winter Hardy Rye Pasta

Winter Hardy Rye Pasta

From Carole Peck at the Good News Restaurant and Bar

Ingredients:

6oz Rye pasta, dry

Salt to taste

4oz butter

8oz oyster mushrooms

3 cloves garlic, peeled and thinly sliced

1 leek, large dice and cleaned

1 1/2c green cabbage, julienned

6 sprigs fresh dill, coarsely chopped

Directions:

In a 4qt sauce pot, bring salted water to boil over high heat. Add rye pasta, continue to boil about 15 mins till tender. When cooked drain and reserve 2 cups pasta water. Set aside.

In a large saute pan or wok add ¼ of butter (1oz) let melt add mushrooms, cook lightly, add the sliced garlic, soften & place in dish to the side.

Return saute pan to heat add the remaining butter, let melt, add leeks, saute a minute. Next add the cabbage. Toss and add ½ pasta liquid, cook till cabbage is semi- soft. Toss in cooked pasta and dill. Toss & cook another couple of minutes

Rye is being rediscovered. It is an ancient grain with less gluten content. Now you can make it into a unique pasta. A dish with great antioxidant vegetables, mushrooms, garlic, leeks, and green cabbage. The butter enhances and rounds out the flavor of this rye pasta dish.