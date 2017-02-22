2.22.17 Winter Hardy Rye Pasta

Winter Hardy Rye Pasta
From Carole Peck at the Good News Restaurant and Bar
Ingredients:
6oz Rye pasta, dry
Salt to taste
4oz butter
8oz oyster mushrooms
3 cloves garlic, peeled and thinly sliced
1 leek, large dice and cleaned
1 1/2c green cabbage, julienned
6 sprigs fresh dill, coarsely chopped
Directions:
In a 4qt sauce pot, bring salted water to boil over high heat. Add rye pasta, continue to boil about 15 mins till tender. When cooked drain and reserve 2 cups pasta water. Set aside.
In a large saute pan or wok add ¼ of butter (1oz) let melt add mushrooms, cook lightly, add the sliced garlic, soften & place in dish to the side.
Return saute pan to heat add the remaining butter, let melt, add leeks, saute a minute. Next add the cabbage. Toss and add ½ pasta liquid, cook till cabbage is semi- soft. Toss in cooked pasta and dill. Toss & cook another couple of minutes
Rye is being rediscovered. It is an ancient grain with less gluten content. Now you can make it into a unique pasta. A dish with great antioxidant vegetables, mushrooms, garlic, leeks, and green cabbage. The butter enhances and rounds out the flavor of this rye pasta dish.