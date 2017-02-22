Malloy, Wyman throw support to national popular vote bill

Connecticut Democrats want to do away with electoral college. (WFSB)

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman are throwing support to legislation that would require Connecticut to join a group of states wanting to pool their Electoral College votes for the presidential candidate who wins the popular vote.

Both argue every American's vote should be counted equally.

Wednesday's announcement by Malloy and Wyman comes as lawmakers hear testimony on numerous bills that would have Connecticut join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which 11 states have signed onto since 2006. There's also a bill that would endorse the current Electoral College system.

CT Dems want to do away with electoral college #wfsb pic.twitter.com/uAtQNXq39Z — Susan Raff (@SusanRaff1) February 22, 2017

Some lawmakers, mostly Democrats, have voiced frustration with seeing another candidate secure the presidency without winning the popular vote. But Republican Rep. Rob Sampson says he worries candidates would only focus on large population centers.

Connecticut Senate Republicans said in a statement on Wednesday that current electoral college system as the best way to elect the president of the united states.

“The Electoral College is a vital element of our nation’s democracy. We are an incredible country built on diversity and strengthened by our differences. The expansiveness and inclusiveness of our country requires a system that respects the votes of all people from all places. We believe the Electoral College is the best system designed for that task,” the senators stated in their written testimony for proposed Senate Joint Resolution 11.

State Sen. Michael McLachlan (R-Danbury) submitted the testimony on the resolution.

“Without the Electoral College system, the votes from Connecticut residents, with our seven Electoral College votes, would be made inconsequential when a candidate could take the presidency by campaigning in only the most populous states or regions: California, Texas, Florida, and New York. The Electoral College aims to protect the voices of people in all states. Without it, larger states could easily overpower the voices of people throughout our country," McLachlan said in his testimony.

