Connecticut players aim for $400 million Powerball prize

Wednesday night's Powerball drawing has ballooned to $403 million and counting.

Tickets at a 7-Eleven on Vernon Avenue in Vernon have been quickly selling.

"It started [Tuesday]," said Manny Datta, owner, Vernon 7-Eleven. "We had a pretty big line [Tuesday]."

Datta said there was a good reason for the line.

His store has a bit of a history with winning lottery tickets.

Though the odds are not that great, there was a $1 million winner there last year. Recently, there were also a handful of winners for some of the other games.

The million dollar ticket was sold there in December.

Two other winning tickets for $50,000 and $20,000 came from there as well.

"This store is the luckiest store for my customers," Datta said.

Barbara Winslow bought her ticket there. She said she considers herself confident in her chances.

"If I win, there's going to be a big winning ticket plaque for me," she told Eyewitness News.

Winslow called herself a "regular" who knows all about the million dollar ticket. To her, it's peanuts.

"That's low ball," she said. "I'm going big!"

The numbers will be drawn at 10:59 p.m.

