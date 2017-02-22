ECSU cheerleader gets marriage proposal during basketball game

A cheerleader was surprised with a marriage proposal on Tuesday night. (ECSU Alumni Association Facebook)

A cheerleader at Connecticut college got the surprise of a lifetime on Tuesday night.

During the opening game of the Little East Conference Tournament, Bryan Caban dressed as Willie the Warrior, who is the school mascot for the Eastern Connecticut State University.

Caban surprised his girlfriend and ECSU cheerleader Carissa Finney at half court where he asked her to marry him. Finney, of course, said yes.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.