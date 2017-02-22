Hospital of Saint Raphael evacuated after spill in morgue

The Hospital of Saint Raphael was evacuated after a Formaldehyde spill in morgue on Wednesday afternoon. (WFSB)

Hospital officials said the small spill of diluted formaldehyde solution happened around 4 p.m. Authorities said the solution contained 3.8% of formaldehyde.

According to hospital media relations coordinator Mark D’Antonio, a spill of Formaldehyde requires them to notify and connect with the local fire department because it's technically a hazardous material.

The New Haven Fire Department was called to the scene and was in the process of cleanup.

There were no reported injures.

