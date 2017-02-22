Unseasonably mild the next few days!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

As of 12 Noon, much of interior Connecticut (where there has been abundant sunshine), temperatures ranged from the mid-50s to the lower 60s. In fact, at Windsor Locks it was 62, just 6 degrees from record warmth. Conversely, along the shoreline with a deck of stratus clouds and an onshore flow, temperatures were in the upper 40s! As we head through the afternoon, we'll likely reach well into the 60s inland (could touch 70 in a few spots) with a sunnier sky; however, coastal CT will only see the mercury top out in the lower to mid-50s as the cloudiness lingers.

We’re dry through this evening; but tonight into tomorrow morning, we’ll run the chance for some isolated showers. We’ll end the week on a mild note – how warm will likely be dictated by how much sunshine we see… with enough clearing, we could once again reach well into the 60s inland (50s for the shore).

The outlook for the weekend is on track: continued mild Saturday, more clouds than sun… while there could be areas of drizzle or spotty showers, any steadier rain with even some rumbles of thunder will come later in the day, toward the evening and at night. Behind this system, it will be cooler, windy and dry for Sunday.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

------------------------------------

TODAY AND TOMORROW

There is no doubt today will be unseasonably mild, but how high temperatures go will greatly depend on cloud cover. For now, we expect morning clouds and areas of fog to give way to a mix of clouds and sunshine. There will be quite a temperature spread across the state with highs ranging from the low 50s in coastal areas of New London County to the low and middle 60s over Northern Connecticut. We are forecasting a high of 52 degrees in New London, but a high of 65 degrees in Enfield! A south or southwesterly breeze will strengthen as the day progresses and that’s why shoreline communities will be much cooler. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for February 23rd is 68 degrees, set in 1990. The record high for Bridgeport is 60 degrees, set on February 23rd in 2012. We expect temperatures to stay below record levels, but it could be close.

A weak cold front will drift southward into Southern New England tonight. The front is expected to stall in Connecticut or perhaps just to our north. A few scattered showers are possible tonight as temperatures fall into the 40s. Low temperatures tonight will actually be higher than the normal high for February 24th, which is 41 degrees!

Tomorrow should be a little cooler than today, but that depends on where the front stalls. Abundant cloud cover and scattered rain showers will likely hold temperatures down a bit. We are forecasting highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for February 24th is 73 degrees, set in 1985. The record high in Bridgeport is 60 degrees, set just 1 year ago in 2016. Those records should be safe.

THE WEEKEND….

A strong storm will track through the Great Lakes Region Friday night and Saturday,and then it will move northward into Canada. Meanwhile, a strong cold front will approach New England from the west. A southerly wind in advance of the front means we’ll have another day of unseasonably mild weather. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees, possibly the lower 60s. There won’t be a great deal of rain during the day Saturday, just some occasional rain and drizzle. However, it will be gray and overcast with areas of fog possible in the morning.

The cold front will pass through the state Saturday night with showers, some of which could produce moderate to heavy rain. There is also a chance for a rumble of thunder. The rain will end before dawn on Sunday as temperatures fall back into the 30s and lower 40s.

Sunday will be partly sunny, windy and much colder. Highs will be in the 40s in most locations, but temperatures could stay in the upper 30s in the Litchfield Hills. A brisk northwesterly wind will gust to over 30 mph at times. The air will turn colder Sunday night. Temperatures will dip into the middle and upper 20s.

NEXT WEEK…

This will be an interesting time period with 2 rounds of precipitation possible Monday through Wednesday. A storm will approach New England from the west on Monday and it could bring rain or a wintry mix in the afternoon and evening. We are forecasting highs in the 40s. Tuesday should be dry and pleasant with highs in the 40s to near 50. A stronger storm system could deliver a significant rainfall Wednesday and Wednesday night. That would certainly help out with the drought situation which still ranges from moderate, over Eastern Connecticut, to severe and extreme over the rest of the state.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”