Today's crash marks another tragedy for CT flight school

The planes involved in crashes in East Haven on Wednesday and in East Hartford in October were from the same flight school.

The planes were both from the same flight school, the Connecticut Flight Academy and Eyewitness News spoke with a former student.

Wednesday's crash put the spotlight back on the Connecticut Flight Academy for the second time in less than six months.

A Piper PA 38 aircraft went down just south of Tweed New Haven Airport around 10 a.m. One person died at the scene, according to Yale-New Haven Hospital officials. The other victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where that patient was last listed in critical condition.

The plane involved in Wednesday’s crash belonged to the same Brainard Airport-based school that is the center of the federal investigation in East Hartford. In October, a student pilot was killed when a plane went down. The owner of the flight school, Arian Prevalla, was on board and survived the crash.

“I got my license as a pilot from that school,” pilot George Arthur said.

Arthur has been flying since April of last year and while he said most of his instruction was based out of Tweed, it was always under the guidance of instructors at the Connecticut Flight Academy. These incidents leave students such as Arthur uneasy.

“I have my concerns,” Arthur said. “But, I'll leave that to the FAA to find out what the whole issue is because you had an accident recently in East Hartford and another just happened over here.”

Another friend said he had concerns about the planes used here and stopped attending after the October crash. Eyewitness News asked the FAA to look into any previous complaints lodged against the school and reached out to the academy's attorney.

“We have no comment at this time as we do not know the details regarding this incident. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the instructor and the student who were on board,” Kevin E. Dehghani, who is the attorney for Prevalla, said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, two people were in this plane. Authorities said 31-year-old Pablo Campos Isona, of East Haven, died at the scene while the identity of the surviving victim hasn't been released by police on Wednesday.

With Prevalla's school under the microscope again, Eyewitness News went to his Wethersfield home. No one answered even though Eyewitness News saw someone open the blinds.

At the academy, Eyewitness News saw a state police cruiser parked out front. When Eyewitness News went inside looking for answers, Eyewitness News was asked to leave.

Back to the East Hartford crash, officials initially labeled this a suicide attempt and when Eyewitness News went looking for an update, the station was told by both local and federal officials that this is still an ongoing investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board completed its report, but didn't specify a cause, referring that to the FBI.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.