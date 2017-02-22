CT girl gets surprise birthday sendoff

A little girl from Connecticut got a birthday surprise on a flight to Florida. (WFSB)

A little girl from Connecticut was heading down to Florida with her family one week ago when the crew of the Southwest flight they were on found out it was almost her special day.

Eyewitness News spoke exclusively with this girl's parents and shares this touching moment caught on camera.

Lesley Ferguson and her family boarded a Southwest flight at Bradley International Airport last week two days ahead of her daughter Erielle's sixth birthday.

They were heading down to Orlando from Hamden to celebrate and spend some time at Disney.

"This was her first time flying,” Lesley Ferguson, who is Erielle's mother, said. “She was nervous.”

Once they took off, Erielle's nervous feeling slowly faded away.

The soon-to-be six year-old looked out her window in amazement, but little did she know, this was only just the start of an unforgettable trip.

"We fall asleep,” Ferguson said. “Next thing, I know the stewardess is tapping me saying can we borrow Erielle for a minute? I say, ‘sure!’"

The flight crew brought Erielle up to the front of the plane and that's when they got everyone's attention.

"Please put your window blinds down, everybody window blinds, window blinds down,” the crew told the passengers in the video.

Passengers were asked to draw the window shades and press the call button above their seats.

Bothe Erielle's parents said they had no clue what was going on and, then an announcement was made by the crew.

"OK, ladies and gentleman, this is Erielle! We are going to sing happy birthday,” the crew told the passengers in the video.

Somehow, the crew of this Southwest flight caught wind it was almost Erielle's birthday and started singing.

After the song, it was time for Erielle to find her seat in her new pretzel-bag crown.

"The stewardess gave instructions, everyone turn off the lights,” Ferguson said. “Miss Errielle is going to walk down. These are her candles, and as she walks down, click them off as she blows them out."

The Ferguson family said they are now hoping this story will reach the crew, so they'll know how special they made their daughter's sixth birthday.

"I just want to tell the staff and the crew there, thank you,” Eric Ferguson, who is Erielle's Father, said. "They did everything they can to make it beautiful for her and to enjoy her plane ride."

The Fergusons said they want to also thank their fellow passengers for being part of this surprise.

"When she looks back on this, she's going to smile,” Eric Ferguson said.

In a statement, officials from Southwest said "we encourage our employees to have fun with our customers, especially on their birthdays. We’re so happy we could make this a special occasion a little bit more special by throwing an impromptu birthday party."

