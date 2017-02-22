Friends gather in memory of man killed in East Haven plane crash

On Wednesday evening, friends were remembering the man killed in a plane crash in East Haven.

As the investigation into how the small piper plane went down continues, friends gathered for a vigil at the La Quinta Inn in New Haven, where 31-year-old Pablo Campos Isona worked for the last three years.

Flying was a passion Campos Isona made known to all of his friends.

“He made us feel like princesses, he would come in and kiss our hands. Just the sweetest guy,” said a friend Amanda Kearson. “It's still really fresh, it hasn't set in that he's not going to come to work.”

Friends will never forget the deep impression he made on everyone he met.

They won't forget his true passion of flying that he tried to share with others.

“Always about his plane, about his favorite jets and how he wanted to buy a jet instead of car,” said Tiffany Diaz.

“This hotel thing was just something on the side. His dream was to become a pilot,” Kearson said.

Those dreams came to a tragic end Wednesday morning, as the tomahawk piper plane Campos Isona was flying crashed in a marsh, just 25 yards away from the runway at Tweed Airport.

The brush was so thick, it took 15 minutes for first responders to get to it.

Campos Isona was a student at Connecticut Flight Academy.

He was with a trainer who is in intensive care.

The piper plane is owned by the same academy that was in the spotlight for this crash in East Hartford that killed the pilot in October.

The owner of the flight academy, Arian Prevalla was on board in that instance and survived. His company and his lawyers had no comment on Wednesday.

While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, friends just want to hold on to the memories made and mourn the ones they were looking forward to making.

“That's our guy. We love Pablo. We didn't think it was going to happen,” Kearson said.

The NTSB is on scene at the East Haven crash. Their preliminary report is expected to be released in 10 days.

Eyewitness News has confirmed with students that the flight school will be closed for at least a few days.

